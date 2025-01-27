Los Angeles Lakers Make Roster Move Before Hornets Game
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
Before the game, the Lakers have recalled rookie Bronny James from the G League.
The former USC guard has appeared in 12 NBA games for the Lakers this season.
Via Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times: "The Lakers will be without G Gabe Vincent tonight in Charlotte, a source tells the LA Times. The team just recalled Bronny James from South Bay."
Bronny has been playing better as of late in the G League.
He is averaging 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 45.8% from the three-point range in his first three regular season games for South Bay.
Via NBA G League on January 25: "31 PTS 💥 3 AST 💥 5 3PM
Bronny James went off for a CAREER-HIGH in scoring and in threes in the @southbaylakers win over the Remix! This was his second 30 point game of the season."
As for the Lakers, they come into play as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 25-18 record in 43 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and 6-4 over their last ten).
Following the Hornets, the Lakers will visit the Philadlephia 76ers on Tuesday.
On the other side, the Hornets are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-30 record in 42 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.