Los Angeles Lakers Make Roster Move Before Kings Game
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Sacramento Kings.
Before the game, the Lakers assigned Maxwell Lewis and Bronny James to the South Bay Lakers (G League).
South Bay is playing the Cleveland Charge (in Ohio) on Friday and Saturday.
Via Camrn Justice of News 5 Cleveland: "The Cleveland Charge host the South Bay Lakers tonight and tomorrow—and Bronny James, who was assigned to the South Bay Lakers yesterday according to league transactions, is in town for the first game of the back to back.
James is expected to play against the Charge."
Bronny has been unable to get meaningful playing time in the NBA.
That said, he is averaging 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 21.2% from the three-point range in seven games for South Bay.