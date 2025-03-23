Los Angeles Lakers Make Roster Move Before Magic Game
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Chicago Bulls (at home).
Despite getting Luka Doncic and LeBron James back in the lineup, they were blown out by a score of 146-115.
Via The Chicago Bulls: "Our 31-point win in LA tonight was our largest margin of victory in Bulls-Lakers history 🎬"
Bronny James finished the loss with two points and one assist while shooting 0/4 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in seven minutes of playing time.
After the game, the Lakers assigned Bronny to the G League (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin).
Therefore, he will not be with the team for Monday's matchup against the Orlando Magic in Florida.
Bronny is averaging 2.3 points per contest while shooting 32.7% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in 23 games.
However, he recently had the best game of his NBA career (on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks).
Via Ballislife.com (on Friday): "Bronny James had his best NBA game
17 Points (career high)
70% Shooting
5 Assists (t-game high)
3 Rebounds
4 Turnovers
2 Threes
1 Block
30 Minutes"
Bronny has also had a very strong G League regular season.
He is averaging 20.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in nine games.
The Lakers come into Monday's showdown with Orlando as the fourth seed with a 43-27 record in 70 games.