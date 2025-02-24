Los Angeles Lakers Make Roster Move Before Mavs Game
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Dallas Mavericks (at home).
Before the game, the Lakers recalled rookie Bronny James from the G League (via the G League's official transactions page).
The 20-year-old guard is coming off another strong showing for the South Bay Lakers.
Via Hoop Central (on Friday): "Bronny James tonight in the G-League:
24 Points
6 Assists
5 Rebounds
10/16 FGM
4/6 3PM"
Bronny got off to a very slow start to his pro career, but he has shown a lot of promise over the last two months.
He is averaging 22.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 42.6% from the three-point range in six regular season games for South Bay.
So far, Bronny has been given limited playing time with the Lakers.
He has appeared in 17 NBA games with averages of 1.4 points per contest while shooting 25.0% from the field and 23.1% from the three-point range.
Via Jordan Richard of Swish Cultures: "Bronny speaks on his evolution as a point guard and how he is playing more PG now in the NBA than he ever has"
As for the Lakers, they are the fourth seed in the Western Confernece with a 34-21 record in 55 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 8-2 over their last ten).
Following the Mavs, the Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.