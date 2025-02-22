Los Angeles Lakers Make Roster Move Before Nuggets Game
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Denver to play the Nuggets.
However, they will be without Bronny James, who has been assigned to the South Bay Lakers (G League).
Via David Mendez-Yapkowitz of ClutchPoints: "Lakers announce LeBron James and Luka Doncic are both probable for tomorrow’s game against Denver. Bronny James has been assigned to South Bay."
Bronny has been on a outstanding run since the G League regular season began.
He is coming off a game where he had 28 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 12/23 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
Through five G League regular season games, the 20-year-old has averages of 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range.