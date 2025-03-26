Los Angeles Lakers Make Roster Move Before Pacers Game
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will continue their road trip when they face off against the Indiana Pacers.
Before the game, the team announced that they had recalled Bronny James from the South Bay Lakers (G League).
The former USC guard had played in the last two games for South Bay.
Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "The Los Angeles Lakers have recalled guard Bronny James from the South Bay Lakers."
Many fans commented on the news.
@justkenny81: "It’s only right! We need his offense and defensive skills in the game!"
@ReginaldShanno7: "Let him cook off the bench, let him play, get downhill, play off pick and rolls, push the pace, I hope they let him play"
@o_laolu: "He just played 2 games in 2 nights, they need to let bro recover."
@ddpage369: "Lakers gotta get more serious about fixing their Top 9 of the rotation, too many distractions. 😞😞😞"
@homesie_jonesie: "It’s too early in the morning to be posting this. Also why bother posting this? Also why are people replying to this like it’s not a weekly occurrence?"
Bronny has appeared in 23 games for the Lakers.
He is averaging 2.3 points per contest while shooting 32.7% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range.
Via StatMamba: "Bronny James is the youngest player in the G League averaging 20+ PPG, 5+ RPG, & 5+ APG."
The Lakers enter play as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 43-28 record in their first 71 games.