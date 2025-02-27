Los Angeles Lakers Make Roster Move Before Timberwolves Game
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in California.
Before the game, the Lakers assigned rookie guard Bronny James to the G League.
Via LoJo Media: "The Los Angeles Lakers have assigned guard Bronny James to the South Bay Lakers, per the team. #Lakeshow"
Bronny is in the middle of an incredible stretch in the G League.
Over his last six games, he is averaging 22.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 42.6% from the three-point range.
South Bay will visit the Salt Lake City Stars on Friday.
The Lakers come into the matchup with the Timberwolves as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 35-21 record in 56 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and have gone 8-2 over their last ten).
Following the Timberwolves, the Lakers will host James Harden and the LA Clippers on Friday.
At home, they are 20-7.
Bronny has appeared in 17 NBA games.
His last appearance came on February 12 when he had nine points and one assist while shooting 3/4 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in eight minutes of playing time.
As for the Timberwolves, they are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 32-27 record in 59 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Lakers, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Friday when they visit the Utah Jazz.