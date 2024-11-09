Los Angeles Lakers Make Roster Moves Before 76ers Game
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Philadelphia 76ers in California.
Right before the game, the Lakers announced that they had made several roster moves.
Via Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune: "The Los Angeles Lakers have recalled guards Bronny James Jr. and Jalen Hood-Schifino and forward Maxwell Lewis from the South Bay Lakers. All three are still expected to play in Saturday’s South Bay Lakers season opener against the Salt Lake City Stars in El Segundo."
Hood-Schifino has yet to appear in a game this year.
He averaged 1.6 points per contest while shooting 22.2% from the field and 13.3% from the three-point range in 21 games last season.
James is averaging 1.0 points per contest while shooting 16.7% from the field in four games this season.
Lewis appeared in 34 games for the Lakers last year.
He has yet to make his 2024-25 season debut.
The Lakers are 4-4 in their first eight games after most recently losing to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 131-114.
Despite the loss, LeBron James led the team with 39 points.
Following their matchup with the 76ers, the Lakers will remain at home to host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday evening.
As for the 76ers, they have had a tough start to the new season.
They are just 1-6 in their first seven games after most recently losing to the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 110-98.
Following the Lakers, the 76ers will host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.