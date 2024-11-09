Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Make Roster Moves Before 76ers Game

The Lakers have recalled three players from the G League for Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Oct 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxwell Lewis (21) dunks for the basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Philadelphia 76ers in California.

Right before the game, the Lakers announced that they had made several roster moves.

Via Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune: "The Los Angeles Lakers have recalled guards Bronny James Jr. and Jalen Hood-Schifino and forward Maxwell Lewis from the South Bay Lakers. All three are still expected to play in Saturday’s South Bay Lakers season opener against the Salt Lake City Stars in El Segundo."

Hood-Schifino has yet to appear in a game this year.

He averaged 1.6 points per contest while shooting 22.2% from the field and 13.3% from the three-point range in 21 games last season.

Jalen Hood-Schifino
Oct 15, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (0) drives past Golden State Warriors forward Kyle Anderson (1) in the third quarter during a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

James is averaging 1.0 points per contest while shooting 16.7% from the field in four games this season.

Bronny James
Nov 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) looks for a pass as Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter (14) defends during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Lewis appeared in 34 games for the Lakers last year.

He has yet to make his 2024-25 season debut.

Maxwell Lewis
Oct 15, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxwell Lewis (20) scores against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter of their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Lakers are 4-4 in their first eight games after most recently losing to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 131-114.

Despite the loss, LeBron James led the team with 39 points.

Following their matchup with the 76ers, the Lakers will remain at home to host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday evening.

Lakers
Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As for the 76ers, they have had a tough start to the new season.

They are just 1-6 in their first seven games after most recently losing to the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 110-98.

Following the Lakers, the 76ers will host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

