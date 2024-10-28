Los Angeles Lakers Make Roster Moves Before Suns Game
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
Before the game, the Lakers made several roster moves by assigning Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis to the South Bay Lakers (G League).
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic on Sunday: "Lakers’ injury report for tomorrow in Phoenix:
— Cam Reddish is available
— Christian Koloko, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood remain out
— Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis have been assigned to the G League
— Quincy Olivari and Armel Traoré are also with South Bay"
Hood-Schifino was the 17th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
He averaged 1.6 points per contest while shooting 22.2% from the field and 13.3% from the three-point range in 21 games last season.
Lewis was the 40th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
He appeared in 34 games for the Lakers during his rookie season.
The Lakers are a perfect 3-0 through their first three games.
They most recently beat the Sacramento Kings (at home) by a score of 131-127.
LeBron James led the way with 32 points, 14 rebounds, ten assists and one block while shooting 12/22 from the field.
Following the Suns, the Lakers will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday evening in Ohio.
As for the Suns, they enter the matchup with a 2-1 record in their first three games.
Following the Lakers, they will remain at home to host James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday evening in Arizona.