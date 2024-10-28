Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Make Roster Moves Before Suns Game

The Los Angeles Lakers assigned two players to the G League before Monday's game.

Ben Stinar

Sep 30, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (0) during media day at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (0) during media day at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.

Before the game, the Lakers made several roster moves by assigning Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis to the South Bay Lakers (G League).

Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic on Sunday: "Lakers’ injury report for tomorrow in Phoenix:
— Cam Reddish is available
— Christian Koloko, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood remain out
— Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis have been assigned to the G League
— Quincy Olivari and Armel Traoré are also with South Bay"

Hood-Schifino was the 17th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

He averaged 1.6 points per contest while shooting 22.2% from the field and 13.3% from the three-point range in 21 games last season.

Jalen Hood-Schifino
Oct 18, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (0) calls a play against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Lewis was the 40th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

He appeared in 34 games for the Lakers during his rookie season.

Maxwell Lewis
Oct 15, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxwell Lewis (20) scores against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter of their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Lakers are a perfect 3-0 through their first three games.

They most recently beat the Sacramento Kings (at home) by a score of 131-127.

LeBron James led the way with 32 points, 14 rebounds, ten assists and one block while shooting 12/22 from the field.

Following the Suns, the Lakers will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday evening in Ohio.

As for the Suns, they enter the matchup with a 2-1 record in their first three games.

Following the Lakers, they will remain at home to host James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday evening in Arizona.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.