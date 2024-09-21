Los Angeles Lakers NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent
Danny Green is coming off a season where he appeared in two games for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Green was waived at the beginning of the season to make room on the roster following the James Harden trade.
On September 21, the veteran shooting guard still remains available to sign with any team in the NBA.
While Green is no longer in his prime at 37, he is an extremely experienced shooting guard who could be a good addition to many teams.
In addition to the 76ers, Green also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies over 15 seasons in the NBA.
His career averages are 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 832 regular season games.
Back in July, Green spoke to Blake Holland of CBS 4 News about how he still wants to play in the NBA.
Green (via Holland's article on valleycentral.com): "I would love to come back if I had the opportunity. I have not officially retired. There’s free agency going on right now, and my phone lines are open."
Green has also appeared in an astonishing 169 NBA playoff games (159 starts).
He won three NBA Championships with the Lakers (2020), Raptors (2019) and Spurs (2014).
Via StatMuse on June 26, 2022: "Players with 500 regular season wins in the last 10 seasons:
— Danny Green
That’s it."