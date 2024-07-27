Los Angeles Lakers NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent
Talen Horton-Tucker is coming off his second season playing for the Utah Jazz.
He finished the year with averages of 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting 39.6% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 51 games.
This summer, Horton-Tucker became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On July 27, he still remains unsigned.
Horton-Tucker was the 46th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Iowa State.
In addition to the Jazz, he has also spent three seasons playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
His career averages are 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 247 regular season games.
The 23-year-old has appeared in six NBA playoff games and was with the Lakers when they won the 2020 title over the Miami Heat.
He has been teammates with NBA legends such as LeBron James, Dwight Howard, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Rajon Rondo and Carmelo Anthony.
Considering Horton-Tucker is still very young, he could be an excellent option for many teams in the NBA.
As for the Jazz, they are coming off a season where they were the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 31-51 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament) for the second straight season.
The franchise entered a rebuilding mode when they traded Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the summer of 2022.