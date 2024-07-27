Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent

Talen Horton-Tucker is still a free agent.

Mar 14, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) shoots against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Talen Horton-Tucker is coming off his second season playing for the Utah Jazz.

He finished the year with averages of 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting 39.6% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 51 games.

This summer, Horton-Tucker became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

On July 27, he still remains unsigned.

Apr 9, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) drives the ball against Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Horton-Tucker was the 46th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Iowa State.

In addition to the Jazz, he has also spent three seasons playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

His career averages are 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 247 regular season games.

Apr 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) talks to forward Kent Bazemore (9) during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The 23-year-old has appeared in six NBA playoff games and was with the Lakers when they won the 2020 title over the Miami Heat.

He has been teammates with NBA legends such as LeBron James, Dwight Howard, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Rajon Rondo and Carmelo Anthony.

Considering Horton-Tucker is still very young, he could be an excellent option for many teams in the NBA.

May 25, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) with guard Talen Horton-Tucker against the Phoenix Suns during game two of the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Jazz, they are coming off a season where they were the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 31-51 record.

They missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament) for the second straight season.

The franchise entered a rebuilding mode when they traded Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in the summer of 2022.

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.