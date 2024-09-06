Los Angeles Lakers Officially Bring Back Recent Player
Alex Fudge is coming off a year where he spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.
He averaged 2.5 points per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in six games.
Fudge finished his season with the Mavs, and he has now officially rejoined the Lakers.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "OFFICIAL: The Lakers have signed forward Alex Fudge."
Fudge also spent a lot of time in the G League last season.
He finished with averages of 7.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 21.4% from the three-point range in 27 regular season games.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Alex Fudge returns to LAL. While his role was limited, he experienced being on teams that went to the in-season tournament championship and NBA Finals as a rookie."
The Lakers are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They were able to make the NBA playoffs for the second straight season but lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round (in five games.
On the other hand, the Mavs were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They were able to make the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season when Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki was still on the roster.
However, Fudge did not play in the playoffs (he was on a two-way contract).