Los Angeles Lakers Officially Sign 3-Year NBA Player
Jake LaRavia has been a solid NBA role player over the last two seasons.
He finished the 2024-25 season averaging 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range in 66 games for the Kings and Grizzlies.
On Sunday, the 23-year-old officially signed a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Rob Pelinka (via Lakers.com): "Jake is a high IQ two-way player with ideal skills for a JJ Redick basketball system. He’s a disruptive defender who uses his size and physicality to create turnovers. Offensively, he can score at all three levels and has a knack for creating space for himself and his teammates. Being just 23 years old, we think Jake has significant basketball upside, which will be honed nicely in our Lakers basketball development program."
LaRavia was the 19th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Wake Forest.
He has played three total NBA seasons (for the Grizzlies and Kings).
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Updated Lakers offseason
Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia split the non-tax ML ($8.1M and $6M)
Jaxson Hayes was signed with non-bird rights. 120% of the 6 year minimum ($3.45M)
13 guaranteed contracts | 2 partial/non
The $3M Shake Milton contract is GTY on 7/20"
The Lakers finished the 2024-25 season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record.
They lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.