Los Angeles Lakers Officially Sign 3-Year NBA Player

Updated Lakers offseason



*⃣Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia split the non-tax ML ($8.1M and $6M)



*⃣ Jaxson Hayes was signed with non-bird rights. 120% of the 6 year minimum ($3.45M)



*⃣ 13 guaranteed contracts | 2 partial/non



*⃣ The $3M Shake Milton contract is GTY on 7/20 pic.twitter.com/BJBd96cXjN