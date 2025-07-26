Los Angeles Lakers Officially Sign Basketball Legend's Son
Augustas Marčiulionis played all four seasons of his college career for St Marry's.
He finished last year with averages of 14.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 34.7% from the three-point range in 35 games.
On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers officially announced that they had signed the 23-year-old (and three others).
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "The Lakers have signed guard RJ Davis, forward Eric Dixon, forward Arthur Kaluma and guard Augustas Marčiulionis."
Marčiulionis went unselected in the 2025 NBA Draft last month.
Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation reported more details about the signings.
Via Lane: "I’m told these are exhibit 10 deals. Exhibit 10s have the ability to be converted to two way contracts. Brings these players into camp with the Lakers to let them compete. E10s also provide a bonus if, after being waived, the player signs with South Bay and stays for at least 60 days"
Marčiulionis is also the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Šarūnas.
Via ESPN Jonathan Givony (on June 26): "The two-time WCC player of the year missed the pre-draft process with a foot injury but will be healthy in late July. Son of hall of famer Šarūnas Marčiulionis."
In the past, the Lakers have done an excellent job of developing undrafted players such as Austin Reaves and Alex Caruso.
Via Ballislife.com (on June 13): "HBD Sarunas Marciulionis! The Lithuanian legend was a master of the euro step & getting by defenders with his behind the back move."