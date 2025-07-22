Los Angeles Lakers Officially Sign Former Celtics Star
Marcus Smart was once among the best players on the Boston Celtics.
However, he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies before the 2023-24 season.
After spending part of last season with the Washington Wizards, Smart was recently bought out of his contract.
Via The Wizards (on July 20): "The Washington Wizards have reached a buyout agreement with guard Marcus Smart"
On Tuesday night, Smart officially signed a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Smart finished last season (with the Grizzlies and Wizards) averaging 9.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Rob Pelinka (via Lakers.com): "Adding a player like Marcus Smart to our roster allows us to compete at the highest level. Marcus epitomizes what it means to prioritize winning above all else – whether that’s making huge plays on the defensive end or hitting critical shots in key moments of the most intense games. He knows and understands playoff winning and will be a key leadership voice in our group. Surrounding our stars with two-way players like Marcus is critical to our overall vision of how we want to play and win next season. This is an exciting player acquisition, for sure."
Smart (who was the sixth pick in the 2014 NBA Draft) spent the first nine years of his career playing for the Celtics.
He won the 2022 Defensive Player of The Year Award (and appeared in 108 NBA playoff games).
As for the Lakers, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.