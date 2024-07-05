Los Angeles Lakers Officially Sign Intriguing Forward
Armel Traore did not get selected in the 2024 NBA Draft last month.
That said, he is coming off a year where he averaged 10.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 54.1% from the field and 26.2% from the three-point range in 33 games for ADA Blois Basket 41.
On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers officially announced that they have signed Traore to a two-way contract.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Armel Traoré to a two-way contract."
The Lakers have done an excellent job developing undrafted (and second-round selections) over the last eight years.
Some of those players include Alex Caruso, Austin Reaves and Max Christie.
They also have new head coach JJ Redick, who is expected to be make a huge difference in getting the most out of players.
Traore is only 21 years old and is an intriguing prospect for the Lakers to have back-and-forth between the NBA and G League.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony on April 9: "Armel Traore has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, he told ESPN. The 6'9 forward with a 7'3 wingspan is having a productive season in the French first division, averaging 10.3 points and 7.4 rebounds in 25 minutes per game for Blois."
As for the Lakers, they are coming off a year where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.