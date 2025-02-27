Los Angeles Lakers Owner Makes Feelings Clear About Bronny James

Bronny James vs Suns :



24 PTS

10-16 FG (62%)

4-6 3PT (66%)

6 AST

5 REB

2 STL

1 BLK

+12 +/-



Bronny missed out on the Lakers vs Denver game but stayed home in LA to get some valuable reps in. When he is aggressive he clearly can hoop, he's been having a good month in February,… pic.twitter.com/4NxrvXsF9i