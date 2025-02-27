Los Angeles Lakers Owner Makes Feelings Clear About Bronny James
Bronny James is in the middle of his rookie season in the NBA (and G League).
The former USC guard had an up-and-down start to his pro career, but he has been playing phenomenally over his last six G League games.
Via StatMamba: "Bronny James in the G League:
22.8 PPG
5.3 RPG
4.7 APG
2.2 SPG
3.3 3PM (42.6% 3PT)"
Recently, Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss spoke about Bronny in an exclusive interview with People.
Buss (via Nathan Vinson of People.com): "Oh, I love having [Bronny on the team,]... If we could have a roster of players with his work ethic, his focus — we love having him a part of the organization. He's been wonderful to work with."
The Lakers drafted Bronny with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season at USC.
While many were critical of the move, the 20-year-old has been developing into an intriguing prospect over the last few months.
Via @BronnyMuse06: "Bronny James since January 1st :
27 PPG
3.5 APG
3 RPG
2.5 SPG
47 FG%
42.3 3FG%"
In his most recent G League game, Bronny put up 24 points, five rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block while shooting 10/16 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
As for the Lakers, they have had an excellent season.
Right now, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 35-21 record in 56 games.