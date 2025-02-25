Los Angeles Lakers Owner Makes Honest Luka Doncic Statement
On Tuesday evening, all eyes will be on the matchup between the Lakers and Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles, California.
Luka Doncic will be going up against his former team for the first time since the blockbuster trade earlier this month.
Before the game, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss spoke about Doncic's transition to the franchise (via The Rich Eisen Show).
Buss: "We've embraced his family, his management, everything we can do to make his transition smoother is what we're doing. It takes time, he doesn't know LA, he's gotta figure out where he wants to live. There's just a lot going on. Plus, he's gotta figure out how to fit into this team. JJ Redick played with him for I think a month or so with the Mavericks, so they had a relationship... We're just trying to build that continuity, that community, where he feels embraced."
Doncic has gone just 2-2 in his first four games playing for the Lakers.
That said, he is coming off his best performance, where he led them to a 123-100 victory over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
The five-time NBA All-Star finished with 32 points, ten rebounds, seven assists, four steals and one block while shooting 10/22 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Via Front Office Sports: "Jordan Brand's ad for Luka Dončić's first game against Dallas since being traded to the Lakers features the song 'All my Ex's Live In Texas'"