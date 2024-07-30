Los Angeles Lakers Player Ejected From Japan-France Game
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura is currently playing for Japan in the 2024 Olympics.
On Tuesday, they faced off against France.
During the second half, Hachimura was ejected for an unsportsmanlike foul.
Before getting thrown out of the game, he finished with 24 points and three rebounds while shooting 10/16 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range.
Via Legion Hoops: "They just ejected Rui Hachimura in the Olympics against France over one of the softest unsportsmanlike calls you’ll ever see."
The game was a thriller and France won by a score of 94-90 (in overtime).
San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama led the way with 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 6/12 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range.
France improved to 2-0, while Japan fell to 0-2.
Hachimura is coming off his second season playing for the Lakers.
He finished the year with averages of 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 53.7% from the field and 42.2% from the three-point range in 68 games.
The former Gonzaga star was the ninth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards.
He has played five seasons for Washington and Los Angeles.
His career averages are 12.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 278 regular season games.
Hachimura has also appeared in 26 NBA playoff games (11 starts).