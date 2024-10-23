Los Angeles Lakers Player's Mom Calls Out ESPN In Viral Social Media Post
Quincy Olivari is coming off a productive season of college basketball for Xavier.
He finished the year with averages of 19.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 40.9% from the three-point range.
That said, the 23-year-old went undrafted this past summer.
Olivari then had a productive preseason, which landed him with a two-way contract from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via The Lakers on October 19: "OFFICIAL: The Lakers have converted Quincy Olivari to a two-way contract"
On October 22, (his mom) Courtney Olivari sent out a post (via X).
Her post had over 86,000 likes and 3.9 million impressions.
Courtney Olivari wrote: "Seems like @ESPN doesn’t have a thumbnail pic for my son. Please allow me to help you out. Use this one…"
Olivari then responded.
His post had over 31,000 likes and 950,000 impressions.
He wrote: "Idk ma looks pretty identical to me 😂😂"
The Lakers played their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on Tuesday evening when they hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Olivari did not appear in the game, as he will likely spend most of his minutes playing for the South Bay Lakers (G League).
That said, his story was easily the best of the entire 2024-25 preseason.
Following the Timberwolves, the Lakers will play their next game on Friday evening when they host Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles.
They are coming off a year where they lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs.