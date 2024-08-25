Los Angeles Lakers Player Posts IG Story With Bold Proclamation
Christian Wood is coming off a year where he appeared in 50 games for the Los Angeles Lakers.
He finished the season with averages of 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range.
This summer, Wood picked up his player option, so he will return to the Lakers for the 2024-25 season.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on May 7: "Los Angeles Lakers forward Christian Wood has exercised his $3 million player option for the 2024–25 season, league sources told @hoopshype. Wood appeared in 50 games for the Lakers and averaged 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game."
On Saturday, Wood made a post to his Instagram story with a bold message.
Wood wrote: "I'm back yall .. and I'm coming back next season with a vengeance"
Lakers fans will likely love Wood's message, because he can be a very valuable player to their team.
Over eight seasons, he has career averages of 13.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 339 games.
In addition to the Lakers, Wood has also spent time with the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans.
The Lakers finished last season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.