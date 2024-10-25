Los Angeles Lakers Player Ruled Out Due To Illness Against Suns
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Phoenix Suns in California.
For the game, they will be without one of their guards, as Jalen Hood-Schifino has been ruled out.
Via Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation: "Jalen Hood-Schifino (illness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game vs. Phoenix."
Hood-Schifino is coming off a season where he averaged 1.6 points per contest while shooting 22.2% from the field and 13.3% from the three-point range in 21 games.
The former Indiana Hoosiers star was the 17th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
After defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves (on Tuesday) by a score of 110-103, the Lakers enter the evening with a 1-0 record.
Anthony Davis led the way with 36 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 11/23 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Following their matchup against the Suns, the Lakers will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings.
Last season, they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in five games).
As for the Suns, they are 1-0 after defeating James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 116-113 (in overtime) on Wednesday.
Following their matchup with the Lakers, they will play their next game on Saturday evening when they head home to host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday evening in Arizona.