Los Angeles Lakers Player Ruled Out Due To Personal Reasons Against Kings
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Sacramento Kings in California for their third game of the season.
For the game, the Lakers will remain without Cam Reddish, as the former Duke star has been ruled out for personal reasons.
Reddish also missed the team's last game.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Jalen Hood-Schifino (illness) and Cam Reddish (personal reasons) remain out for the Lakers tonight vs. Sacramento.
Quincy Olivari (G League two-way) is also out."
Reddish is in his second season playing for the Lakers.
He finished last year with averages of 5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 38.9% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 48 games.
The Lakers are 2-0 on the new season after defeating Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns by a score of 123-116 on Friday evening.
Following Saturday's showdown with the Kings, they will head on the road (and their first game will be against the Suns on Monday in Arizona).
As for the Kings, they enter the game with an 0-1 record after losing to Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 117-115.
Former All-Star DeMar DeRozan led the team with 26 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 7/18 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
Following the Lakers, the Kings will host Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday evening in Sacramento, California.