Los Angeles Lakers Player Ruled Out Due To Personal Reasons Against Nets
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Brooklyn Nets in California.
For the game, the Lakers will remain without one of their best players, as Dorian Finney-Smith has been ruled out due to personal reasons.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Dorian Finney-Smith will miss the Lakers game tonight against the Nets tonight, the team announced. It’s his second straight missed game after the birth of his baby boy."
Finney-Smith was traded (via the Nets) to the Lakers last month.
He is averaging 6.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 40.9% from the three-point range in first six games for Los Angeles.
The Lakers enter play as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 21-17 record in 38 games.
They are coming off a 117-108 victory over the Miami Heat (without Finney-Smith).
At home, the Lakers have gone 13-6 in 19 games.
Following the Nets, they will play their next game on Sunday when they play the LA Clippers (as the road team).
As for the Nets, they are coming off a 126-67 loss to the Clippers (in Los Angeles).
They come into the night as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-27 record in 41 games.
Following the Lakers, the Nets will conclude their road trip when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.
Friday will be the first time that the Lakers and Nets face off during the 2024-25 NBA sea