Los Angeles Lakers Player Ruled Out Due To Personal Reasons Against Suns
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Phoenix Suns in California.
For the game, they will be without one of their forwards, as Cam Reddish has been ruled out due to personal reasons.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Jaxson Hayes (left foot soreness) has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game vs. Phoenix.
Cam Reddish (personal reasons) has been downgraded to out."
Reddish did not appear in the team's 110-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday evening.
He is coming off his first season with the Lakers where he averaged 5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 38.9% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 48 games.
In addition to the Lakers, the former Duke star has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers over five seasons.
Following their matchup with the Suns, the Lakers will remain in Los Angeles to host De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings on Saturday evening.
They will then begin a road trip when they visit the Suns in Arizona on Monday.
As for the Suns, they enter the night with a 1-0 record after defeating James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 116-113 (in overtime).
Following the Lakers, they will play their first home game of the season when they host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday evening.
Last season, both the Lakers and Suns lost in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.