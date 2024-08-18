Los Angeles Lakers Player Will Be First In Franchise History To Wear No. 94
Armel Traoré is coming off a season where he averaged 10.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 54.1% from the field and 26.2% from the three-point range in 33 games for Betclic Élite.
However, the 21-year-old went unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft earlier this offseason.
The intriguing forward ended up signing with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way contract.
On Sunday, Etienne Catalan reported that Traoré will be the first player in Lakers history to wear No. 94.
Via Etienne Catalan: "UPDATE: 2-Way contract Armel Traoré (@Armel_Traor35) will wear No. 94 instead of No. 37 with the #Lakers. Number never worn in franchise history.
Traoré becomes the 3rd NBA player to wear No. 94 after Evan Fournier (DEN, 2013 & BOS, 2021) and George King (DAL, 2022). #NBA
Traoré was born in Créteil, Val-de-Marne, France - which has 94 as area code."
Traoré played for the Lakers at NBA Summer League.
He averaged 6.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in eight games (three starts).
Being on a two-way deal will give him time to develop in the G League with the South Bay Lakers.
The Lakers finished the 2023-24 season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament but lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).