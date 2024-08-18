UPDATE: 2-Way contract Armel Traoré (@Armel_Traor35) will wear No. 94 instead of No. 37 with the #Lakers. Number never worn in franchise history.



Traoré becomes the 3rd NBA player to wear No. 94 after Evan Fournier (DEN, 2013 & BOS, 2021) and George King (DAL, 2022). #NBA… pic.twitter.com/erJGw6EY9M