Los Angeles Lakers Player Will Be First In Franchise History To Wear No. 94

A Los Angeles Lakers rookie will wear No. 94.

Nov 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Armel Traoré is coming off a season where he averaged 10.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 54.1% from the field and 26.2% from the three-point range in 33 games for Betclic Élite.

However, the 21-year-old went unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft earlier this offseason.

The intriguing forward ended up signing with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-way contract.

On Sunday, Etienne Catalan reported that Traoré will be the first player in Lakers history to wear No. 94.

Via Etienne Catalan: "UPDATE: 2-Way contract Armel Traoré (@Armel_Traor35) will wear No. 94 instead of No. 37 with the #Lakers. Number never worn in franchise history.

Traoré becomes the 3rd NBA player to wear No. 94 after Evan Fournier (DEN, 2013 & BOS, 2021) and George King (DAL, 2022). #NBA

Traoré was born in Créteil, Val-de-Marne, France - which has 94 as area code."

Traoré played for the Lakers at NBA Summer League.

He averaged 6.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in eight games (three starts).

Being on a two-way deal will give him time to develop in the G League with the South Bay Lakers.

The Lakers finished the 2023-24 season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.

They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament but lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).

