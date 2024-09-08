Los Angeles Lakers Player Works Out With Russell Westbrook
Dalton Knecht will be one of the most intriguing rookies this upcoming NBA season.
The former Tennessee star was the 17th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and is coming off an excellent season of college basketball.
Recently, Knecht made a post to Instagram with photos from his summer.
His post had over 40,000 likes and 260 comments.
One photo that got a lot of attention was him in the gym with 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook.
Many Lakers fans reacted to the picture on social media.
Via PrizePicks: "Hopefully nothing about jumpers"
Via @EmpireJeff_: "Russ may have his flaws, but one undeniable thing is his ability to connect with rookies and young players. His mentorship and support resonate well with them, as shown by the admiration and respect they hold for him."
Via @treytrey1011: "“So when LeBron gets the ball, you just gotta stand in that corner and pretty much just chill after that.”"
Via @zedZye: "Dalton teaching russ my boy😭"
Via @okeythegoat: "Hopefully nothing about shooting and only attacking the basket 😭😭😖"
Westbrook is one of the best players in NBA history.
However, he had a tough tenure with the Lakers.
Over 89 games (32 starts), the future Hall of Famer averaged 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range.
The Lakers are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.