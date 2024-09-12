Los Angeles Lakers Players React To Heartfelt Instagram Post
Over the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers made major changes to their bench when they fired Darvin Ham (and hired J.J. Redick).
As part of the shake-up, the Lakers did not retain Phil Handy, who had been an assistant coach on the team for five seasons.
On Wednesday, Handy sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.
Handy wrote: "#lakernation long overdue… 5 years in the books and yall held me down from start to finish. The amount of love #lakeshow fans showed me over the years has been unreal! I will be forever grateful for the out pouring support yall showed the OG. We did the thing in 2020 and tried every year to compete for more. The business of basketball is not always easy or fair but you all know what I’m about with this game and any player I have I’ve ever worked with… @beyourowngoat … Yall know what it is ❤️🙏🏽🤞🏽."
Many people reacted to the post, including current and former Lakers players.
Austin Reaves wrote: "Legend"
Jarred Vanderbilt wrote: "🤞🏾"
Matt Barnes wrote: "One of The Best in the in the Business"
Kent Bazemore wrote: "🏀🏆⚡️"
LeBron James also liked the post.
The Lakers finished this past season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They were able to beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament to make the NBA playoffs.
However, the Lakers lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round (in five games).