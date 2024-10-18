Los Angeles Lakers Release 2 Players Before Warriors Game
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play their final preseason game when they face off against the Golden State Warriors.
Before the game, the Lakers announced that they had made several roster moves.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "The Lakers have signed guard Grayson Murphy. Additionally, the team has waived guard Jordan Goodwin and center Kylor Kelley."
Murphy played five seasons of college basketball for Belmont.
He has spent the previous two years playing overseas.
Kelley is coming off a year where he played for the Maine Celtics in the G League.
He averaged 8.4 points, 6.4 rebounds,1.5 assists and 2.9 blocks per contest while shooting 69.0% from the field in 29 games (16 starts).
Goodwin has played part of three seasons in the NBA with the Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns.
His career averages are 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 40.5% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 121 games.
The Lakers are 2-3 in their first five games, and they most recently beat the Phoenix Suns by a score of 128-122 (in overtime).
Rookie Dalton Knecht led the way with 35 points while shooting 10/18 from the field and 8/13 from the three-point range in 32 minutes.
The Lakers will play their first game of the regular season on October 22 when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Last season, they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).