Los Angeles Lakers Release 7-Year NBA Player
Shake Milton spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.
The former SMU star finished the year with averages of 5.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 57 games.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Lakers will now waive Milton.
Via Charania: "The Los Angeles Lakers have waived guard Shake Milton, sources tell ESPN. Milton's $3 million contract for next season would have become fully guaranteed today. Lakers are clearing space for signing of Marcus Smart."
Milton was the 54th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after three years of college basketball.
During his third season in the league (with the Philadelphia 76ers), he had averages of 13.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 63 games.
Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "After waiving Shake Milton to open a roster spot/$ below the first apron, here are the Lakers paths to clear enough additional salary to sign Marcus Smart:
- waive Jordan Goodwin
-waive and stretch someone else
-trade in which they take back less salary than they send out"
The Lakers were the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
That said, they lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Via Anthony F. Irwin of ClutchPoints: "Lakers informed Shake Milton he was going to be waived this morning, I’m told. They have 24 hours before Smart clears waivers but can obviously agree to push back officially signing him depending on how close they feel they are to that consolidation trade."