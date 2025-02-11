Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Release 9-Year NBA Player Before Jazz Game

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers will waive Christian Wood.

Ben Stinar

May 20, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during game three of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
May 20, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during game three of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Christian Wood is coming off a year where he appeared in 50 games for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He averaged 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range.

However, the former UNLV star has yet to appear in a game this season.

NBA
Jan 27, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Christian Wood (35) before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Lakers will waive Wood to make room for Alex Len.

Via Charania: "The Lakers are waiving Christian Wood to sign Len, sources tell ESPN."

Wood has spent part of nine seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans.

His career averages are 13.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 339 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.