Los Angeles Lakers Release 9-Year NBA Player Before Jazz Game
Christian Wood is coming off a year where he appeared in 50 games for the Los Angeles Lakers.
He averaged 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range.
However, the former UNLV star has yet to appear in a game this season.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Lakers will waive Wood to make room for Alex Len.
Via Charania: "The Lakers are waiving Christian Wood to sign Len, sources tell ESPN."
Wood has spent part of nine seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans.
His career averages are 13.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 339 games.