Los Angeles Lakers Release Player After Pacers Game
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Pacers in Indiana.
The Lakers won by a score of 120-119.
Cam Reddish did not appear in the game (or any of the last three).
On Thursday, the Lakers announced that they had waived the former Duke star to make room for Jordan Goodwin.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "The Lakers are waiving Cam Reddish to create roster space for Goodwin, sources tell ESPN. Goodwin has grabbed at least one offensive rebound in 18 of his 19 games played, providing a spark for the Lakers off the bench."
Reddish spent part of two seasons with the Lakers.
He is currently averaging 3.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 40.4% from the field and 27.7% from the three-point range in 33 games.
In addition to the Lakers, the 25-year-old has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers over six seasons.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "The Lakers announce they have officially converted Jordan Goodwin to a standard contract and waived Cam Reddish.
Goodwin emerged as the team’s ninth man over the past month-plus. His defense, energy, offensive rebounding, corner 3-point shooting and short-roll playmaking have been critical. It was imperative LA got this done asap."
The Lakers are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 44-28 record in 72 games.
They have won four out of their last ten.
Following the Pacers, the Lakers will visit the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.