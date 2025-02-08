Los Angeles Lakers Release Player Before Pacers Game
Armel Traore had been in his rookie season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The 22-year-old appeared in nine games with averages of 1.6 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 31.6% from the field.
On Friday, the Lakers announced that they had waived Traore.
Via Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times: "The Lakers have signed G Jordan Goodwin to a two-way deal and waived F Armel Traore. Lakers like Traore and would have interest in keeping him in the building with their G-League team if he clears waivers. Lakers have need for G depth after Chrstie/Reddish/Knecht trades"
In addition to his time with the Lakers, Traore (who was on a two-way deal) also spent a lot of time in the G League.
He is averaging 13.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in eight regular season games (six starts).
Via Rich Stayman of No Ceilings: "Someone with lottery intentions should swoop up Armel Traore. I liked him a lot last summer"
The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-19 record in 49 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and are 8-2 over their last ten).
On Saturday afternoon, the Lakers will host the Indiana Pacers in Los Angeles.
Following the Pacers, the Lakers will play their next game on Monday when they host the Utah Jazz.
At home, they are 17-6 in 23 games.