Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Could Be Landing Spot For 4x NBA Champion

According to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers could be a landing spot for a Golden State Warriors free agent.

Ben Stinar

May 20, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during game three of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during game three of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson has spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors.

The four-time NBA Champion will be a free agent on June 30, and Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic report that a return to Golden State is unlikely.

Via Charania: "BREAKING: The Golden State Warriors are preparing to lose four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson in free agency, an expected parting of ways between a legendary dynasty and a legacy player, league sources say."

According to Slater and Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers are a team who could be in the mix to land the future Hall of Famer.

Via Charania and Slater's article on The Athletic: "The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are expected to be among strong suitors for Thompson, according to league sources."

Seeing Thompson in another uniform would likely be a major shock for NBA fans.

He has helped the Warriors win four NBA Championships (and reach the Finals six times) since the 2015 season.

Nov 3, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrate after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Golden State won 141-139. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports / Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Marc Stein of The Stein Line also reported the interest from the Lakers.

Via Stein: "As we've been reporting for 24-plus hours: Klay Thompson's departure from the Golden State Warriors looks increasingly imminent ... with LeBron James hopeful, per league sources today, that the Lakers can mount a bid to challenge Dallas."

Thompson finished this past year with averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.

He was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and is a five-time NBA All-Star.

