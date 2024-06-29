Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Could Be Landing Spot For 4x NBA Champion
Klay Thompson has spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors.
The four-time NBA Champion will be a free agent on June 30, and Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic report that a return to Golden State is unlikely.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: The Golden State Warriors are preparing to lose four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson in free agency, an expected parting of ways between a legendary dynasty and a legacy player, league sources say."
According to Slater and Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers are a team who could be in the mix to land the future Hall of Famer.
Via Charania and Slater's article on The Athletic: "The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are expected to be among strong suitors for Thompson, according to league sources."
Seeing Thompson in another uniform would likely be a major shock for NBA fans.
He has helped the Warriors win four NBA Championships (and reach the Finals six times) since the 2015 season.
Marc Stein of The Stein Line also reported the interest from the Lakers.
Via Stein: "As we've been reporting for 24-plus hours: Klay Thompson's departure from the Golden State Warriors looks increasingly imminent ... with LeBron James hopeful, per league sources today, that the Lakers can mount a bid to challenge Dallas."
Thompson finished this past year with averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
He was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and is a five-time NBA All-Star.