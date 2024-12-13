Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Have Interest In Former NBA 1st-Overall Pick
Markelle Fultz is coming off a season where he appeared in 43 games for the Orlando Magic.
The former Washington star had averages of 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 43 games.
Fultz still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the leauge (on December 13).
According to Anthony F. Irwin of ClutchPoints, the Los Angeles Lakers are a team with a level of interest in the former first-overall pick.
Via Irwin's article on ClutchPoints: "Per sources, the Lakers have had internal conversations about Fultz, the former first-overall pick who hasn't lived up to his draft position but was solid last season playing for the Orlando Magic."
Fultz was the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.
Over seven seasons, he has averages of 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 27.4% from the three-point range in 234 games.
While Fultz will likely never reach his All-Star potential, he has been a solid point guard.
For a team like the Lakers (or any other playoff contenders), he could be an intriguing addition to their bench.
The Lakers are currently the eighth seed in the Western Conference after going 13-11 in their first 24 games of the season.
They have won just three of their last ten games.