Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Have Trade Interest In 2x NBA All-Star
Nikola Vucevic is currently in the middle of his 14th NBA season
The Chicago Bulls center is averaging 20.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 55.8% from the field and 43.6% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Via Bulls on CHSN on Monday: "Nikola Vucevic passed Michael Jordan for 5th most double-doubles in Bulls history👏"
Vucevic will be a player who continues to come up in trade rumors over the next month.
The most recent report comes from Evan Sidery of Forbes.
Via Sidery: "The Lakers have recently checked in with the Bulls on Nikola Vucevic.
Los Angeles is calling around attempting to find a center upgrade, which also includes Robert Williams and Jonas Valanciunas.
After acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith, the Lakers are setting up for another move."
The two-time NBA All-Star could be an extremely intriguing addition to a team such as the Lakers.
Playing next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis would give him a lot of open looks.
This season, the 34-year-old is shooting a career-high from the field (and the three-point range).
In addition to the Bulls, Vucevic has also spent time with the Orlando Magic.
The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-15 record in 35 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
On the other hand, the Bulls have had another mediocre start to the season, with a 17-19 record in 36 games.
Therefore, moving Vucevic for the right offer would make sense.