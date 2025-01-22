Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Have Trade Interest In Former All-NBA Defender
Robert Williams is currently playing for the Portland Trail Blazers, who are in rebuilding mode.
He is averaging 5.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 69.8% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 15 games.
Therefore, he has been a name that has come up in a lot of trade rumors.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes on Wednesday: "The Lakers recently checked in with the Trail Blazers on Jerami Grant and Robert Williams.
Los Angeles can make salaries work by including Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Jalen Hood-Schifino.
Portland would need 1st-round draft capital in return to consider."
Williams was once among the best young centers in the NBA when he was with the Boston Celtics.
During the 2022 season, he helped the franchise reach the NBA Finals.
Via StatMuse on March 8, 2022: "Players are shooting 6.4% worse than their normal FG% when guarded by Robert Williams.
That negative difference is the biggest by any defender with 500+ shots defended this season."
Williams has career averages of 7.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 72.8% from the field in 230 games for Boston and Portland.
The Lakers are currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-18 record in 41 games.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in five games).