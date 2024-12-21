Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Have Trade Interest In Former NBA 6th Man Of The Year
Malcolm Brogdon is currently in his first season playing for the Washington Wizards.
The former Virginia star is averaging 14.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 51.0% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in ten games.
Considering the Wizards have been the worst team in the NBA, his name has come up in a lot of trade rumors.
The latest report comes from Evan Sidery of Forbes.
Via Sidery: "The Lakers have recently inquired on Malcolm Brogdon in trade talks with the Wizards.
Los Angeles is a team to watch potentially acquiring both Brogdon and Jonas Valanciunas from Washington."
There will be a lot of rumors that get reported on over the next few months.
That said, Brogdon would be an intriguing addition to the Lakers.
The 2023 NBA 6th Man of The Year has played several different roles over his nine-year career.
In addition to the Wizards, Brogdon has also spent time with the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers.
His career averages are 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 449 games.
The 2016 NBA Rookie of The Year could provide valuable three-point shooting to a contender.
The Lakers enter Saturday's game against the Kings (in Sacramento) with a 15-12 record in their first 27 games.
They are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
Last season, the Lakers lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs.