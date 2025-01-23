Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Have Trade Interest In Recent NBA 1st-Round Pick
Walker Kessler is in his third season playing for the Utah Jazz.
With the Jazz in rebuilding mode, he has been a name mentioned in a lot of trade rumors over the last six months.
The former Auburn star is averaging 11.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.4 blocks per contest while shooting 72.7% from the field in 34 games.
Kessler has been linked to several teams, and he would be an excellent fit for the Los Angeles Lakers.
However, ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the asking price has been high.
Charania (via First Take): "The Lakers have been active in that trade market to go find a center... Everytime they call on Walker Kessler in Utah, that asking price is really high."
Kessler was the 22nd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
His career averages are 9.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.4 blocks per contest while shooting 69.8% from the field in 172 games.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "During the pre-draft process, the Jazz were huge fans of Dalton Knecht.
Knecht was a finalist to be selected at No. 11 overall before they decided upon Cody Williams.
If the Lakers prioritize a trade for Walker Kessler, Knecht would need to be included alongside draft capital."
The Lakers have had an up-and-down season, but with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, they are expected to compete for a title.
They enter Thursday as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-18 record in 41 games.