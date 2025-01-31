Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Have Trade Interest In Recent NBA Champion
Bruce Brown is in his second season playing for the Toronto Raptors.
He is currently averaging 9.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 14 games.
According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Los Angeles Lakers have an interest in the 2023 NBA Champion.
Via Sidery: "The Heat, Lakers, Pistons, and Timberwolves have recently expressed trade interest in Bruce Brown.
Brown’s $23 million expiring contract will make negotiations difficult, especially for teams over the apron, but Toronto is indeed generating a market for the veteran combo guard."
Brown has been a productive role player for most of his eight-year career.
He is most known for helping the Nuggets win the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
That year, the former Miami star averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range.
Brown has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers (in addition to Denver and Toronto).
His career averages are 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 430 games.
The Lakers are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-19 record in 46 games.
They will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.