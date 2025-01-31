Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Have Trade Interest In Recent NBA Champion

According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Los Angeles Lakers have an interest in Bruce Brown.

Ben Stinar

Jul 2, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka at a press conference at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Bruce Brown is in his second season playing for the Toronto Raptors.

He is currently averaging 9.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 14 games.

According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Los Angeles Lakers have an interest in the 2023 NBA Champion.

Via Sidery: "The Heat, Lakers, Pistons, and Timberwolves have recently expressed trade interest in Bruce Brown.

Brown’s $23 million expiring contract will make negotiations difficult, especially for teams over the apron, but Toronto is indeed generating a market for the veteran combo guard."

Brown has been a productive role player for most of his eight-year career.

He is most known for helping the Nuggets win the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.

That year, the former Miami star averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range.

Jun 12, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talks to forward Bruce Brown (11) during the third quarter of game five of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Brown has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers (in addition to Denver and Toronto).

His career averages are 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 430 games.

Jan 27, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Bruce Brown (11) dribbles up court as New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) pursues during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Lakers are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-19 record in 46 games.

They will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Ben Stinar
Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.