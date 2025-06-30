Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Interested In 11-Year NBA Veteran
Clint Capela has been in the NBA for 11 seasons.
He finished this past year with averages of 8.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field in 55 games for the Atlanta Hawks.
This summer, Capela will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
Before free agency opens up (on Monday night), Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Los Angeles Lakers are among several teams with an interest in signing Capela.
While Capela is no longer in his prime (at 31), he is still a productive center that could help a contending team such as the Lakers.
His career averages are 12.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 61.7% from the field in 664 games.
He has been to the conference finals three times (twice with the Houston Rockets and once with the Hawks).
Via Ballislife.com (on January 21, 2021): "CLINT CAPELA'S LAST 3 GAMES
27 PTS, 26 REB, 5 BLK, 56% FG
23 PTS, 15 REB, 3 BLK, 63% FG
25 PTS, 15 REB, 4 BLK, 69% FG"
The Lakers are coming off a strong regular season where they were the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
That said, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
One of the biggest reasons for their struggles was the weakness at the center position.