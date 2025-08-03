Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Interested In 2x NBA All-Star

According to Anthony F. Irwin of ClutchPoints, the Lakers have an interest in Nikola Vucevic.

Ben Stinar

Apr 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nikola Vucevic has been with the Chicago Bulls for part of the last five seasons.

While the 34-year-old has been a lot of trade rumors over the last few years, he is still coming off another solid season of production.

Vucevic had averages of 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 40.2% from the three-point range in 73 games.

Feb 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) grabs a rebound against the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

This week, Anthony F. Irwin of ClutchPoints reported that the Los Angeles Lakers could be a team with an interest in Vucevic (if he were to get bought out by Chicago).

If the Lakers were able to land Vucevic (for nothing), he would be an intriguing addition for the team's bench.

This summer, they already got their new starting center (Deandre Ayton).

Therefore, Vucevic would only need to play a limited role as an offensive scorer off the bench.

Via StatMuse: "Nikola Vucevic:

— 17.2 PPG
— 10.5 RPG
— 2x All-Star

Leads all active players in 10/10 games."

Vucevic was the 16th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of USC.

He is from California.

Mar 25, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Nikola Vucevic (left) and coach Kevin O'Neill announce Vucevic's decision to forgo his senior season to declare for the NBA draft during a press conference at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In addition to the Bulls, Vucevic has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic.

He had the best tenure of his career with Orlando where he made two NBA All-Star Games (and played part of nine seasons).

