Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Interested In 2x NBA All-Star
Nikola Vucevic has been with the Chicago Bulls for part of the last five seasons.
While the 34-year-old has been a lot of trade rumors over the last few years, he is still coming off another solid season of production.
Vucevic had averages of 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 40.2% from the three-point range in 73 games.
This week, Anthony F. Irwin of ClutchPoints reported that the Los Angeles Lakers could be a team with an interest in Vucevic (if he were to get bought out by Chicago).
If the Lakers were able to land Vucevic (for nothing), he would be an intriguing addition for the team's bench.
This summer, they already got their new starting center (Deandre Ayton).
Therefore, Vucevic would only need to play a limited role as an offensive scorer off the bench.
Via StatMuse: "Nikola Vucevic:
— 17.2 PPG
— 10.5 RPG
— 2x All-Star
Leads all active players in 10/10 games."
Vucevic was the 16th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of USC.
He is from California.
In addition to the Bulls, Vucevic has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic.
He had the best tenure of his career with Orlando where he made two NBA All-Star Games (and played part of nine seasons).