Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Interested In 5x NBA All-Star
Donovan Mitchell is coming off another sensational season.
The former Louisville star has established himself as one of the three best shooting guards in the league.
This summer, Mitchell will be one of the most talked about players, because he can be a free agent as soon as next summer.
According to Ashish Mathur of Hoops Wire, if the Cavs are unable to sign Mitchell to an extension, there are five teams who would try to acquire him.
Via Mathur's article on Hoops Wire: "Sources told Hoops Wire that the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers would attempt to acquire Mitchell if the All-Star didn’t extend with the Cavaliers."
The Lakers do not come as a surprise for the list of teams that have interest in landing the five-time NBA All-Star.
Via ESPN's Brian Windhorst on May 15: "There are a number of teams that have their offers ready."
He added that the Lakers and Nets were two of those teams.
The Lakers are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, but lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs (in five games).
Adding Mitchell to a roster that already features Anthony Davis and LeBron James would likely make them instant contenders for the 2025 NBA Championship.
Mitchell has played seven seasons for the Utah Jazz (five) and Cleveland Cavaliers (two).