Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Interested In 6x NBA All-Star
DeMar DeRozan is among the best free agents remaining.
The six-time NBA All-Star is still an extremely productive player at 34.
He is coming off a season where he averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 79 games for the Chicago Bulls.
Recently, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported that the Los Angeles Lakers are a team with legitimate interest in landing DeRozan.
That said, Johnson noted the challenges of the Lakers actually being able to pull off the move.
Via Johnson's article on NBC Sports Chicago: "The Lakers’ interest is genuine, and the Bulls are open to sign-and-trade possibilities, sources confirmed."
Considering that the Lakers still have superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they are clearly in win-now mode and trying to compete for an NBA Championship.
In addition, they will need to maximize the final seasons of James (who will turn 40 in December).
DeRozan would be able to provide elite scoring if they were able to land him.
In addition to the Bulls, he has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors over 15 seasons in the league.
He has career averages of 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 29.6% from the three-point range in 1,110 regular season games.
His future is among the most significant storylines remaining in the NBA offseason.