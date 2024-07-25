Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Interested In Elite 3-Point Shooter
Cam Johnson is coming off his second season playing for the Brooklyn Nets.
The former UNC star finished the year with averages of 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
He has been a name that has been mentioned in trade rumors over the previous few months.
According to Brian Lewis of The New York Post, the Los Angeles Lakers are among several teams with interest in landing Johnson.
Via Lewis' article in The New York Post: "While the Kings, Magic and Lakers are interested, one recent report claimed the Spurs, Raptors or Warriors could be a “dark horse.”"
Johnson was the 11th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and has played five seasons for the Phoenix Suns (and Nets).
His career averages are 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 283 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 38 NBA playoff games (seven starts) and was with the Suns when they reached the 2021 Finals.
Johnson is an elite three-point shooter, which would make him an ideal fit to play with LeBron James and the Lakers.
Considering the Nets are a team in rebuilding mode, Johnson will continue to come up in trade rumors.
The Lakers are coming off a season where they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).