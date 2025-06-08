Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Interested In Rim Protector

According to HoopsHype, Oumar Ballo has worked out for the Lakers.

Ben Stinar

Indiana's Oumar Ballo (11) dunks during the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Indiana's Oumar Ballo (11) dunks during the Indiana versus Ohio State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, March 8, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oumar Ballo played his final season of college basketball at Indiana University.

He also played for Gonzaga and Arizona over five total NCAA seasons.

The 22-year-old finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 13.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 62.3% from the field in 31 games.

Oumar Ballo
Mar 13, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson talks with Indiana Hoosiers center Oumar Ballo (11) during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

According to HoopsHype, Ballo has worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft on June 25.

Via LakersMuse (on June 6): "Projected 2nd round pick Oumar Ballo is having a pre-draft workout with the Lakers per his personal IG"

Ballo finished his college career with averages of 10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 64.0% from the field in 163 games.

Via Tony Adragna (on November 17, 2024): "Small sample size, yes - but Oumar Ballo has been very good protecting the rim for #iubb thus far. His block % is currently at 12.2%. Last season, he was at 5% and the year before, 4.8%. For context, TJD was at 9% in 2022-23 & Ware at 6.5% in 23-24."

The Lakers are in need of a center after the way their season came to an end.

Despite finishing as the third seed in the Western Conference, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).

In Game 5, the Lakers did not play a true center for the entire game.

JJ Redick
Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Lakers have one pick in the NBA Draft (55).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.