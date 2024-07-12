Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Interested In Ex-7th Overall Pick
Wendell Carter Jr. is coming off his sixth season in the NBA.
The former Duke star finished the year with averages of 11.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 55 games.
Recently, Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reported that the Los Angeles Lakers are among several teams with interest in Carter Jr.
While it's just a rumor, Carter Jr. would be an intriguing addition to Los Angeles.
He also has a very movable contract that will pay him less than $12 million for the 2024-25 season.
Carter Jr. was initially the seventh pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls.
He spent the first two and a half seasons of his career in Chicago.
His career averages are 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 51.7% from the field and 33.4% from the three-point range in 315 regular season games.
Last year, Carter Jr. helped lead the Magic to the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season (they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the first round).
As for the Lakers, they have one of the most talented duos in the NBA with superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James.
They finished the 2023-24 season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
However, the Lakers lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).