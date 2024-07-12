Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Interested In Ex-7th Overall Pick

Apparently the Lakers interested in Wendell Carter Jr.



Height: 6’10

Age: 25 yrs

Contract: 11.9 million



Here’s his numbers over the last three seasons —



13.8 PPG

8.8 REB

0.6 BLK

52% FG - 35% 3P (3.5 attempts)



How do y’all feel about potentially getting him? pic.twitter.com/QrHioSh5w7