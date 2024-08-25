Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Interested In Landing 5x NBA All-Star In The Future
Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA and many believe that he will go down among the greatest of all time.
The Dallas Mavericks superstar is coming off a year where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Nearly every team in the NBA would have an interest in Doncic if he ever became available.
Recently, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer (via The Mismatch) mentioned the Los Angeles Lakers as a team who is looking to land Doncic in the future (h/t ClutchPoints).
O'Connor: "I've reported on this podcast and on the Ringer how they have their sights set for Luka in the future. We'll see if that works out. Dallas just made a Finals. Dallas is looking better than ever with their supporting cast. That may not work out, but the Lakers, by not trading their future picks, clearly they're still thinking long-term at this point. They're not going all in like you might expect many teams to do with LeBron James."
With the way the Mavs have played in two out of the previous three seasons, it's fair to assume that Doncic has no plans of leaving Dallas any time soon.
That said, in the modern-day NBA, anything appears to be possible.
Last season, the Lakers were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.