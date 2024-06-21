Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Interested In Trading For All-Star Point Guard
Dejounte Murray is among the most talented guards in the NBA.
The former Washington star is coming off his second season playing for the Atlanta Hawks.
He finished the year with averages of 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 78 games.
On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Los Angeles Lakers are still a team that has interest in landing Murray in a trade (via the Pat McAfee Show).
Charania: "The Lakers have maintained a level of interest in Dejounte Murray over the last several months."
Murray had been in trade rumors leading up to the deadline during the regular season.
However, the Hawks kept Murray and finished as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
Murray was the 29th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and has played seven seasons in the league.
In addition to the Hawks, the 2022 NBA All-Star has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs.
His career averages are 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 472 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 21 NBA playoff games (12 starts).
As for the Lakers, they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs (in five games).