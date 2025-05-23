Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Made A Trade Attempt For 4-Year NBA Player

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the Lakers were interested in Onyeka Okongwu.

Ben Stinar

Apr 6, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) talks to sideline reporter Tabitha Turner-Wilkins after a victory over the Utah Jazz at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Onyeka Okongwu is coming off a solid year for the Atlanta Hawks.

The former USC star finished with averages of 13.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 56.7% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 74 games.

Nov 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) and forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) react after defeating the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Recently, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that the Los Angeles Lakers were a team who attempted to land Okongwu from the Hawks (via Straight Fire with Jason McIntyre, h/t HoopsHype).

McMenamin: "Before the Mark Williams trade... I do know that the Lakers made a call to the Hawks around the trade deadline about Okongwu."

The Lakers are in need of a big man to help defend and rebound.

During their series with the Minnesota Timberwolves, they were unable to slow down Rudy Gobert.

Via @LALMuse: "The Lakers had the 4th highest championship odds heading into the postseason but lost in embarrassing fashion

Now give us

- A true starting caliber center
- A full season for our guys to figure it out
- A motivated Luka

I just can not wait for next season"

Jan 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Shake Milton (20) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Okongwu was the sixth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

During his rookie season, the 24-year-old helped the Hawks reach the Eastern Conference finals.

His career averages are 9.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.4% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 307 games.

Via @SuperiorNBA: "Onyeka Okongwu since taking over as the starting center on January 20th (29 games; 30.2 MPG):

14.8 PPG
9.9 RPG (3.3 OREB/G)
2.9 APG
1.2 SPG
1.1 BPG
60/38/74 splits (1.9 3PA/G)
66.0% TS

Making $15M/year through 2027-28 — BARGAIN"

Dec 2, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) dunks against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
