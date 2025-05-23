Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Made A Trade Attempt For 4-Year NBA Player
Onyeka Okongwu is coming off a solid year for the Atlanta Hawks.
The former USC star finished with averages of 13.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 56.7% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Recently, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that the Los Angeles Lakers were a team who attempted to land Okongwu from the Hawks (via Straight Fire with Jason McIntyre, h/t HoopsHype).
McMenamin: "Before the Mark Williams trade... I do know that the Lakers made a call to the Hawks around the trade deadline about Okongwu."
The Lakers are in need of a big man to help defend and rebound.
During their series with the Minnesota Timberwolves, they were unable to slow down Rudy Gobert.
Via @LALMuse: "The Lakers had the 4th highest championship odds heading into the postseason but lost in embarrassing fashion
Now give us
- A true starting caliber center
- A full season for our guys to figure it out
- A motivated Luka
I just can not wait for next season"
Okongwu was the sixth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
During his rookie season, the 24-year-old helped the Hawks reach the Eastern Conference finals.
His career averages are 9.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 61.4% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 307 games.
Via @SuperiorNBA: "Onyeka Okongwu since taking over as the starting center on January 20th (29 games; 30.2 MPG):
14.8 PPG
9.9 RPG (3.3 OREB/G)
2.9 APG
1.2 SPG
1.1 BPG
60/38/74 splits (1.9 3PA/G)
66.0% TS
Making $15M/year through 2027-28 — BARGAIN"